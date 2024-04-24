Supreme Court gets 3 new judges

Three High Court judges have been elevated to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The number of apex court judges now stands at eight.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the elevation as per the constitution.

The law ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect today.

The three new apex court judges are Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

Their appointment will come into effect after Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan administers their oath, according to the nomination.