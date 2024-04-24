Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:43 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Supreme Court gets 3 new judges

Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:41 PM Last update on: Wed Apr 24, 2024 02:43 PM
Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

Three High Court judges have been elevated to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

The number of apex court judges now stands at eight.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin made the elevation as per the constitution.

The law ministry issued a gazette notification to this effect today.

The three new apex court judges are Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

Their appointment will come into effect after Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan administers their oath, according to the nomination.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আবহাওয়া

৩০ বছরের মধ্যে চলতি এপ্রিলের তাপমাত্রা স্বাভাবিকের চেয়ে ৪-৫ ডিগ্রি বেশি

আবহাওয়াবিদরা বলছেন, চলতি মাসের শেষ পর্যন্ত তাপপ্রবাহ অব্যাহত থাকতে পারে।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

রানা প্লাজা ধসের ১১ বছর: বিচার দাবিতে স্বজনহারাদের কান্না

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X