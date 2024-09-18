Supporting democratic transition main agenda

Says US deputy secy of state on delegation’s visit

The US delegation that visited Dhaka this weekend pledged support for a democratic, peaceful and lawful transition in Bangladesh, said a top official of the US State Department.

"The most important thing is to try to support democratic, peaceful, and lawful transition. I think that's in everyone's interest," said Richard Verma, deputy secretary of state for Management and Resources, at a discussion at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Monday.

The US interagency delegation led by Brent Neiman, assistant secretary of the US Treasury Department, held meetings with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain, and Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed.

They discussed ways to support inclusive economic opportunities for the people of Bangladesh, ensure financial stability, and strengthen democratic governance, US embassy said in a statement.

During the visit, USAID signed a development agreement worth over US $200 million with the interim government.

"This newest tranche of funding will assist Bangladesh as it charts a more inclusive, equitable and democratic course for its people," the statement said.

In response to a query, Richard Verma said, "That is for the people of Bangladesh to decide how and when they are going to hold new elections, how long the transitional government will be in place."

"Our role is to be supportive of the people to provide what kind of support we can on this democratic pathway," he said.

Responding to the attacks on minorities, he said there are concerns on attacks against any civilians and that those should be taken seriously.

Meanwhile, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller was asked if the release from the jail of many accused criminals including Islamist Jihadist mufti Jasimuddin Rahmani and other militant kingpin from Harkat-ul-Jihad and Hizb ut-Tahrir, and Interpol-wanted terrorist like Sweden Aslam will disturb the US engagement to combat terrorism in South Asia.

"Let me take that question back and get you an answer," said Miller at the press briefing in Washington on Monday.