Support interim government to bring stability

Fakhrul urges party men; EU expresses willingness to help recover laundered money

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday urged his party men to support the interim government, stressing the need for stability.

"We have an interim government, and we all have to back them so that they can sustain," Fakhrul said at a discussion held at the Jatiya Press Club.

"The ones running the government now do not have political sense; they are not politicians. They have come for a short period to try and lift the state from its ruined condition," he said.

He further urged party members to avoid negativity, saying, "It would be wrong to undermine our efforts with negative words or actions at this time."

Expressing hope for a fair election, Fakhrul said, "Through a neutral election, we will be able to establish a representative parliament and form a government. Today, we must perform our duties with patience."

"One form of fascism has left, but we cannot allow a new fascism to be imported," he said.

Criticising India, Fakhrul said, "The enemies of Bangladesh had to flee the country, and I don't think providing them shelter will earn India any goodwill from the country's people."

Earlier in the morning, after placing wreaths at the shrine of party founder Ziaur Rahman, Fakhrul said members of BNP and its affiliated organisations have no involvement in the recent "disturbances."

"Certain individuals are conspiring to undermine the students' victory. They are creating disturbances and unfairly targeting our party members," he added.

Meanwhile, Bernd Spanier, acting ambassador of the European Union to Bangladesh, met Fakhrul yesterday and discussed various issues related to Bangladesh's economic development and democratic transition.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the EU has expressed willingness to assist in the recovery of money laundered abroad.

"Over US $100 billion has been laundered out of the country. Discussions have been held about bringing the money back, and they [the EU] are ready to cooperate in this matter," said Khasru.

During the hour-long meeting at the BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan, he said talks were held about Bangladesh's future, focusing on democratic, political, and overall development.