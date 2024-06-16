Sunken-Deck Launches: Risky but still used on busy river routes

A sunken-deck launch is a type of boat with a lower deck where passengers sit, but this deck doesn’t have compartments that can keep water out if the boat starts sinking. This makes it risky because if there’s an accident, it’s harder to evacuate passengers. Despite multiple accidents, at least 34 sunken-deck launches, including 31 old ones, continue to operate on busy river routes. Photo: Star

On March 20, 2022, the Munshiganj-bound sunken-deck launch ML Afsar Uddin capsized after being hit by the Rupsi-9 cargo ship in Shitalakkhya River, resulting in 10 deaths.

The next day, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority suspended all 70 sunken-deck launches operating on six routes from Narayanganj. However, on April 24, 18 of these launches were permitted to resume operations, while 52 remained banned.

This makes it risky because if there's an accident, it's harder to evacuate passengers, said Dr Mir Tareque Ali, a professor in Buet's navigation and mechanical engineering department.

"According to route permits, these launches should operate on calm rivers. Their current routes are not calm, making them unfit and unsafe," he added.

The accident in March 2022 was not an isolated incident. On April 4, 2021, the ML Sabit Al Hasan sank in the same area, causing 34 fatalities.

Despite this, at least 34 sunken-deck launches, including 31 old ones, continue to operate on busy routes, such as Munshiganj-Narayanganj.

According to BIWTA sources, the owners were given permission to operate till June 30 this year on the condition that they convert the launches from sunken-deck to high-deck within a year, a condition that has not yet been met.

ML Afsar Uddin, which capsized in 2022, is still in operation. While it typically carries over 100 passengers, it only has 11 buoys for passenger safety.

"After these old launches were banned, we hoped for modern launches, but that did not happen," said Mithun, a Narayanganj-bound passenger.

Previously, 5,000-6,000 passengers traveled these routes daily, but the number has significantly decreased. "Currently, six launches are running on the Munshiganj-Narayanganj route, down from 24. Due to fewer passengers, all launches will eventually stop operations," said Dil Mohammad, owner of the ML Afsar Uddin.

Badiuzzaman Badal, president of the Bangladesh Inland Navigation Passenger Transport Agency, Narayanganj Zone, said, "At least 80 percent of launches in Bangladesh have sunken decks. If the government wants to stop the launch business, we have nothing to say. We want to modernise our launches, but authorities are not permitting design modifications. We hope the government will support us."

Babu Lal Baidya, deputy director (Marine Safety and Traffic) of BIWTA's Narayanganj River Port, said, "Owners have applied for an extension of approval for these launches beyond June 30. If not extended, these launches will cease operations, and the route may close."