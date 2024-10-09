Sundarbans tiger population rises to 125: survey

The tiger population in the Sundarbans, the world's largest mangrove forest, has increased by 11 since the last survey in 2018, according to the latest "Sundarbans Tiger Survey 2024".

In the 2018 survey, the number of tigers was recorded at 114, whereas 125 tigers were found in the latest survey.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, shared this information during a press conference held at Secretariat yesterday.

Rizwana said, "The 2023-24 tiger survey conducted in the Sundarbans found the tiger population to be 125, with a density of 2.64 tigers per 100 square kilometres of the forest."

"To determine the tiger population, the first modern camera trapping survey was conducted in 2015, which estimated the tiger population at 106. At that time, the tiger density per 100 square kilometres was 2.17."

The 2023-24 survey also observed a significant number of tiger cubs, though they were not included in the official count due to the high mortality rate amongst cubs.

MA Aziz, professor of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University, said, "The Sundarbans provides a favourable environment for tiger breeding, and it is likely that the tiger population will continue to grow in the future."

Over a period of 318 days, 1,210 cameras were deployed across 605 grids in key regions of the Sundarbans, including Satkhira, Khulna, Chandpai, and Sharankhola ranges. This year's survey captured 7,297 tiger photos, the highest number ever recorded.

In an effort to further protect this critically endangered species, the government has designated over half of the Sundarbans (53.52 percent) as a protected area, prohibiting resource extraction. To reduce human-tiger conflicts, a 60-kilometer nylon fence is being erected near human settlements, and 12 raised earthen shelters have been built within the forest to safeguard wildlife during storms.