Sundarbans reopens to tourists tomorrow after three-month ban

Forest Department imposed the annual restriction from June 1 to August 31

After a three-month ban, the Sundarbans will reopen tomorrow, allowing fishermen and tourists to enter the world's largest mangrove forest under official regulations.

Sundarbans Forest Department, on May this year, imposed the annual restriction from June 1 to August 31 to protect biodiversity, ensure the safe breeding of fish and crabs, and conserve the forest's wildlife and ecosystem. Both eco-tourism and forest resource collection remained suspended during this period.

With the reopening, fishing communities in Khulna's coastal upazilas are preparing to return to the forest. Families dependent on crab and fish collection have been struggling during the closure, many surviving on debt.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

"The three months were very difficult. I had to run my family on loans," said Sirajul Gazi, a fisherman from Sutarkhali village in Dacope upazila, who has been fishing in the Sundarbans for four decades. "Next week, I will enter the forest with my younger son after taking permission from the Forest Department."

Tour operators, too, are gearing up for the new season. Many have already completed repair works on their vessels and started taking bookings.

"We are fully prepared. On the first day, five to six tourist vessels are likely to enter the Sundarbans," said Nazmul Azam David, general secretary of the Tour Operators Association of Sundarbans (TOAS).

Photo: Habibur Rahman

However, he expressed uncertainty about tourist turnout due to the country's unstable political situation and upcoming school exams. "Families may hesitate to travel with children at this time," he added.

Nazmul also said Forest Department officials recently held a meeting with tour operators, issuing directives to ensure safety and environmental compliance. These include mandatory use of life jackets when tourists disembark, strict monitoring to prevent plastic inside the forest, and encouraging tourists to use steel or reusable bottles instead of single-use plastics.

According to Forest Department data, 2,871 licenced boats (with BLCs -- Boat Licence Certificates) in the Khulna range and 3,002 in the Satkhira range are eligible to enter the Sundarbans for fishing, crab collection, and other approved activities.

However, golpata (nipa palm) and honey collectors will not be allowed this season.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Sundarbans West, AZM Hasanur Rahman, said, "The Sundarbans is like a mother to us. It protects us from natural disasters while providing immense biodiversity and fish resources. That is why, following the recommendations of the Integrated Resources Management Planning (IRMP), the annual fishing ban has been enforced since 2019 to safeguard its resources."

The three-month restriction, extended in coordination with the Fisheries Department since 2022, has now become a regular conservation measure for the forest.