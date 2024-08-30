Sundarbans to reopen for fishers, tourists from Sept 1

The Sundarbans will reopen to tourists and various permitted businesses from September 1, following a three-month closure.

From that day, fishermen and tourists will be able to enter the world's largest mangrove forest after obtaining a permit from the Department of Forest.

The restriction, which was in effect from June 1 to August 31, aimed to protect the wildlife of the Sundarbans during the breeding season of animals and fish, Mihir Kumar, conservator of forests in the Khulna region, told The Daily Star.

Hundreds of fishermen are preparing their boats and nets to fish in the rivers and canals. Tour operators have also begun taking bookings after completing renovations on their boats.

Shivpada Biswas, a fisherman from Khalsibunia village in Khulna's Batiaghata, said he has been fishing in the Sundarbans for the last 30 years and has already obtained his permit.

Nazmul Azam David, general secretary of the Tour Operators Association of Sundarbans, expressed concern that bookings for tours have yet to pick up.

He added that at least 65 vessels in the Khulna region operate commercial tours in the Sundarbans.