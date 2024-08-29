Sundarbans to open for fishermen, tourists on Sept 1

The Sundarbans will open to tourist and for various permitted businesses from September 1 after three months .

From that day, fishermen and tourists will be able to entre the world's largest mangrove forest after receiving permit from the Department of Forest, our Khulna correspondent reports.

The restriction was issued from June 1 to August 31 to protect the wildlife of the Sundarbans during breeding season of animals and fishes, Mihir Kumar, conservator of forest in Khulna region, told The Daily Star.

Hundreds of fishermen are preparing with their boats and nets to catch fishes in the rivers and canals. Also, tour operators have already started taking bookings as they have completed renovation of their boats.

Shivpada Biswas, a fisherman of Khalsibunia village in Khulna's Batiaghata, said he catch fishes in the Sundarbans for the last 30 years.

He said he has collected permit to go in the forest.

Nazmul Azam David, general secretary of Tour Operators Association of Sundarbans (Toas), expressing worry, said the bookings for the tours are yet to pick up.

At lest 65 vessels in Khulna region operate commercial tours the Sundarbans, he added.