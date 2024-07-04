Sundarbans: Mangroves along rivers to be restored

The Forest Department has taken an initiative to reforest the lost mangroves on the banks of 52 rivers and canals adjacent to the Sundarbans in Khulna, Bagerhat, and Satkhira.

Under the initiative, only the plants that grow naturally in the Sundarbans will be planted on the banks of the rivers and canals that flow through Sharankhola, Morrelganj, Mongla, Dacope, Koyra, and Shyamnagar upazilas of the districts.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Bangladesh and the Forest Department will jointly implement this initiative titled "Upper Sundarbans Restoration Programme" with funding from the French Development Agency.

The initiative will enhance the region's capacity to adapt to the impacts of climate change by bringing back the lost mangroves. It will be implemented following the model of mangrove afforestation done across five acres of land on the banks of the lake at Sheikh Russel Eco Park in Khulna's Batiaghata upazila.

Dr Abu Nasser Mohsin Hossain, divisional forest officer, said from July 6 to 8, officials of the department, members of the French Development Agency and IUCN Bangladesh will visit the cyclone-affected areas and the mangrove model created in the eco park.