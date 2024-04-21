Bangladesh
Sundarbans: Man dies in tiger attack

A honey collector died in an attack by a tiger at Notabeki under Satkhira range of the Sundarbans yesterday.

The deceased is Maniruzzaman Bachchu of Dumuria village.

Nure Alam, assistant range officer, said Maniruzzaman along with others went to the forest to collect honey on April 2 with permission.

Yesterday, a tiger attacked Maniruzzaman and tried to drag him inside the forest. Another honey collector rescued him but Maniruzzaman died shortly, he said.

