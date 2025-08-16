Sundarban market still a firetrap

Declared risky years ago, Gulistan market operates without safety measures

Like most other shopping malls in Dhaka -- a city of over 20 million people -- the Sundarban Square Super Market at Gulistan is a daily hub for thousands of buyers and sellers.

It's not just the people; goods worth crores of taka move in and out of its many floors every day.

Yet, like far too many establishments in this city, the market operates without an effective fire safety system -- disregarding not only the lives of those who work and shop there, but also the products that represent years of investment and sacrifice for traders.

Electrical wires dangle haphazardly, outdated meters sit dangerously in place, and expired fire extinguishers lie abandoned near staircases.

The fire service declared the building "fire-risk" years ago, but neither the city corporation nor the market committee has taken meaningful action. As a result, traders and customers go about their daily business under constant, life-threatening risk.

This five-storey building hums with businesses -- the ground floor is packed with retail and wholesale electronics shops, while the upper floors are dominated by mobile accessories wholesalers and storage spaces. The fifth floor, in particular, is lined with sprawling warehouses stacked high with cartons and crates. A massive volume of goods is supplied from here every day.

The underground parking space on the ground floor has been rented out. The market has eight gates, which stay open daily from 9:00am to 8:00pm.

On the morning of August 2, at around 10:00am, a fire broke out inside the building. It took 11 units of the Fire Service to bring the blaze under control.

An on-site visit after the incident revealed the fire safety situation -- there are no functioning fire extinguishers anywhere in the building. Several extinguishers lying near Gate 7's staircase had expired in May this year.

Md Palash, the building's security chief, claimed that the expired extinguisher stickers had been "mistakenly placed" and insisted that extinguishers are replaced regularly. He also claimed that new ones were brought in just last month.

The August 2 fire started at Unique Telecom, located on the fifth floor. Owners Md Sabbir and Jaj Mia said they built their business from scratch in 2020. "This fire destroyed goods worth nearly Tk 1 crore, including Tk 30 lakh worth of new stock we had just brought in on the Thursday before [July 31]," they said.

Maksudul Kabir Mukti, owner of Ekush Enterprise on the third floor, also lost stock in the blaze. He alleged that no functioning fire extinguishers exist on any floor of the building.

Several traders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the market has been without a proper fire safety system for a long time. The market committee operates unchecked, and anyone who voices concerns risks being forced to close their shop.

Contacted, Niaz Murshed Jummon, president of the Market Owners' Association, declined to comment.

DSCC Chief Estate Officer Hasiba Khan told The Daily Star, "We have already visited the market. We have noticed several deviations, and we are working on them."

The fire service confirmed that the market was declared a "fire-risk" three to four years ago through an official notice.

Despite this, dangerous wiring, exposed electrical connections, and expired extinguishers continue to endanger lives and livelihoods.

Kazi Nazmuzzaman, assistant director (Dhaka) of fire service, said, "This market has no safety plan, no fire safety system. Despite repeated notices, no action has been taken. In a market worth thousands of crores, hanging open wires like this is absolutely unacceptable."

According to him, the tangled wiring accelerated the spread of the fire and produced thick, suffocating smoke, making the incident far more severe.