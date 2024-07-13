Summit’s floating LNG terminal back in Bay after repairs

Summit's floating LNG terminal returned to the Bay of Bengal near Moheshkhali after repairs from the damages done by Cyclone Remal in May.

On May 27, a floating platoon hit the FSRU, causing damage to a ballast tank. After that, the supply of LNG to the national grid through that terminal was stopped.

In the absence of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), LNG supply to the national grid dropped to half, resulting in patchy gas supply in various districts including Dhaka and Chattogram.

The supply of LNG to the national grid will return to normal from July 18, said Muhammad Nasir Uddin, deputy general manager of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company (RPGCL).

Meanwhile, one of the two LNG supply pipelines that was shut down on Tuesday has resumed operations from Friday.

The RPGCL authorities shut down the pipeline after it started leaking. The leak was caused during soil testing for the construction of a jetty in the Chinese Economic Zone at the Anwara edge of Chattogram.

After three consecutive days of repair work, the supply of LNG through the 42-inch diameter pipeline started again.

The stakeholders hope that the ongoing gas crisis in various districts including Dhaka and Chattogram will be alleviated to some extent from now on.