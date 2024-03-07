Summit on empowering youth held

A Stakeholders Summit titled "Empowered Youth Through Informed Opinions" was held in a Dhaka hotel yesterday, marking the conclusion of the "Informed Opinions for Better Decisions: Empowering Youth Voices".

Funded by the European Union, DW Akademie and Article 19 launched this project in November 2022. It aimed to empower young adults, especially first-time voters, with critical thinking skills for informed democratic participation.

Dr Esther Dorn-Fellermann, project manager, lecturer, and consultant of Media Development at DW Akademie; and Sheikh Manjur-E-Alam, regional director of Article 19 South Asia, represented their organisations at the event.

The summit brought together around 90 key stakeholders to share the project's achievements and discuss its lasting impact. Attendees included Charles Whiteley, ambassador & head of delegation of European Union in Bangladesh; Silke Schmeer, political, press and cultural attaché at German embassy; Farid Hossain, advisory editor, UNB; Sohrab Hassan, Joint Editor, Prothom Alo; Masum Molla, chief reporter, The Daily Star; Zonayed Saki, Left-Wing Politician; Mansur Ahmed Chowdhury, human rights activist; Avra Bhattacharjee, joint director, Dialogue and Outreach; Rejoanul Haq, head of news, Maasranga TV; Sherpa Hafiza, human rights activist; Saiful Alam Chowdhury, associate professor, Dhaka University; Parveen S Huda, gender and youth specialist; and over 20 students from five universities.