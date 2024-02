The sixth death anniversary of Sultan Ara Khan, wife of Shafiul Alam Khan, a retired employee of Karnaphuli Paper Mills Ltd in Chattogram, will be observed today.

Sultan Ara passed away at a hospital in Dhaka on February 9 in 2018.

A milad mahfil and Qurankhwani will be held today at Khurshid and Associates, chamber of her eldest son senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan, at 204 Bijoynagar in Dhaka.