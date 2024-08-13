Suing Hasina interim govt’s major task

Prof Ali Riaz tells webinar on alleged crimes against humanity during protests

The interim government's key task should be to file a case against Sheikh Hasina for her alleged crimes against humanity during the quota reform protest, said political scientist and writer Prof Ali Riaz yesterday.

"… Since July 14, the Sheikh Hasina-led government committed crimes against humanity as defined in international law, specifically article 7 of the Rome Statute," he said.

If this interim government does not lodge the case, "she will continue to enjoy impunity", he said at an webinar.

Riaz, a distinguished professor of politics and government at the Illinois State University, made the remarks at the webinar titled "Bangladesh After Mass Upsurge: What Needs to be Done," organised by the Forum for Bangladesh Studies.

He said if the present government cannot file the case due to an impaired judicial system, it can go to the United Nations or International Criminal Court (ICC).

"The case can be referred to the ICC, if a country is unwilling or unable to conduct proper proceedings."

Different bodies, including civil society, can go to the ICC directly to lodge the case over crimes against humanity, said Prof Riaz.

He demanded that three former ministers -- Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan, and Anisul Huq -- be held accountable for "grossly violating human rights by issuing shoot-on-sight orders against unarmed people".

Prof Riaz also sought the dissolution of the current National Human Rights Commission and the formation of a new one, comprising those who have fought for human rights over the last 15 years.

"This new commission should record the testimonies of those who have been rescued from 'Aynaghor' and victims of enforced disappearances over the last 15 years … It is essential to keep documents of these incidents and identify those responsible."

He asserted that the previous government deliberately and systematically broke down the administrative structure and called for the formation of an independent commission to hold those responsible accountable.

Another main task of the interim government, he said, is to hold a free and fair election as soon as possible to hand over power to public representatives.

"The current government needs to clarify its goals and vision to the public," he said, calling upon political parties to understand the people's aspirations and act accordingly.

Prof Riaz urged the media to publish reportsthat reflect the true aspirations of the masses, asking the students and the ordinary people to be careful about any actions that go against the aspirations.

Transparency International Bangladesh Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman demanded an investigation under the United Nations into the killings during the recent violence.

"The primary goal of the government is to fulfill the mandate of the people by establishing people's power, transparency, and accountability, and the right to vote," he said, calling upon all to refrain from taking revenge.

Apart from holding elections, the government must ensure freedom of opinion and expression, the freedom to participate in any parties, press freedom, the right to access information, and the right to privacy, he added.

He demanded repeal of all draconian laws and the overhaul of institutions that have been politicised.

Iftekharuzzaman emphasised that people do not want "Aynaghar" or "Hawa Bhaban".

"Political parties and their affiliated bodies must prepare a code of conduct, update the government employees' code of conduct, eliminate the provision allowing black money to be legalised, and ensure that the corrupt are held accountable," he said.

He advocated for keeping educational and service-providing institutions free from political influence.

Mirza M Hasan, a senior research fellow at the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development at BRAC University, said the new government should be a multi-stakeholder-based, where checks and balances are maintained between the state and society.

He also asked for the reintroduction of the rules and regulations enacted during 2007-08, which were repealed by the former government.

He spoke for a broader approach to democracy, including a bicameral parliament, and a provision in the constitution for establishing a minimum wage for workers.

Badiul Alam Majumder, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), called for reforms in government institutions and law enforcement agencies.

He urged political parties to pursue a political settlement involving members of civil society.

Journalist Monir Haider conducted the webinar where Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb, a sustainable development and public policy critic, presented the keynote paper.