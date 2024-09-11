Suhrawardy hospital opens dengue ward to tackle high number of patients

In response to the significant increase in the number of dengue patients over the last couple of weeks, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital opened separate wards for dengue patients.

Director of the hospital, Shafiur Rahman, inaugurated the wards.

HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, said there are 50 beds in the male ward and 40 beds for female wards.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), a total of 16,819 dengue patients were hospitalised till yesterday morning.

Ninety-nine dengue patients have so far been admitted to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, of whom 22 were admitted on Tuesday.