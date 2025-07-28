Sudden wealth of extortion accused Riyad sparks suspicion in Noakhali

A concrete house is being build at the village home of Riyad in Noakhali's Senbagh. Photo: Anwarul Haider

Locals of Nabipur in Noakhali's Senbagh upazila have demanded exemplary punishment for Abdur Razzak Riyad, expelled leader of Student Against Discrimination (SAD), who was arrested along with four others on July 26 in Dhaka's Gulshan area on extortion charges.

He was the acting convener of the central committee of the Combined Private University Unit of SAD.

Hailing from a humble background, Riyad's sudden rise in wealth and lifestyle has sparked widespread discussion in his village.

His use of luxury car, frequent high-profile appearances, and the ongoing construction of a brick house at his ancestral home have led many locals to question the source of his newfound riches.

Riyad is the son of Abu Raihan, a former rickshaw puller who now works as a day labourer, and lives in Bepari Bari of Nabipur village.

"Riyad's family had always struggled. Now they're building a brick house worth lakhs," said Abdul Aziz, a rickshaw puller from the Rastar Matha area of Senbagh.

"His father pulled rickshaws with us even last winter. Suddenly everything changed. We heard he was arrested in Dhaka for extortion," he said.

Md Hridoy Hossain, a former classmate, said Riyad completed his SSC from Nabipur High School and HSC from Mujib Government College in Companiganj before moving to Dhaka for private university studies.

"He was made a coordinator during the July–August movement. Although he visited occasionally, he never mixed much with his old friends," said Hridoy.

TI Sujon, a resident of the same village, added, "He presented himself as a student leader but became a feared extortionist. How does someone from a struggling family suddenly gain so much wealth?"

Md Mizanur Rahman, a student leader from Nabipur union, said, "With the mask of a coordinator, he began living lavishly, building a house, buying an expensive car, and flaunting photos with VIPs of the National Citizen Party (NCP). These stunts helped him extort money. He has become a disgrace to Senbagh."

Several residents noted that Riyad used his student movement links to gain influence.

One relative, requesting anonymity, said local benefactors once supported Riyad for his education.

"Now people are stunned to see what he's become. His grandfather and father were rickshaw pullers, and his elder brother works in a Chattogram fishery."

Senbagh upazila BNP leader Nur Nabi Bachchu said, "The way he's spending money now is alarming. This kind of financial shift has no explanation. We're ashamed that someone from here was arrested for such crimes."

Neighbour Abdus Salam, 60, echoed the sentiment, "I've heard that Abu Raihan's son Riyad has been arrested for extorting Tk 50 lakh. That's all I know."

Md Ariful Islam, Noakhali district coordinator of the student movement, said, "We fought against injustice and corruption. Riyad's arrest in Gulshan for extortion is a disgrace. Those who tarnish our cause must face consequences."

Tuhin Imran, NCP central committee member, said, "I met him just last month in Noakhali. He used to trick people by showing pictures with top leaders. I demand strict punishment."

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Senbagh Police Station, said, "I've heard Riyad came here after August 5 and distributed leaflets. He has photos with influential people."