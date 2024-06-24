Such media coverage of Matiur ‘unexpected’

Says Hasan Mahmud

It is not right to accumulate wealth through corruption in the administration, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday.

"Our government has zero tolerance for corruption. Therefore, the issues of corruption are coming out during our government," he said.

He made the remarks when he was asked how corrupt officials remain in the administration, referring to the case of Matiur Rahman, who has come to spotlight for alleged corruption.

Matiur, president of the National Board of Revenue's Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal, has been transferred to the Internal Resources Division of the finance ministry following a recent controversy over his wealth.

Speaking to the reporters at the foreign ministry, Hasan Mahmud said the way the news about Matiur Rahman was published in the media was unexpected.

"Investigation will be done into the allegations against him. If the allegations are found true, action will be taken," he said.

The minister said he has already talked to the NBR chairman and Matiur has been removed from there.

He also talked to the Bangladesh Bank governor and initiatives have been taken to remove him from the Sonali Bank board.

Yesterday, the government asked Matiur not to attend the board meetings of Sonali Bank PLC.