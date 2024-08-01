‘Such killings during protests unacceptable and barbaric’

Says MJF, calls on govt to probe all incidents

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) has expressed grave concern over the widespread violence and casualties centring the ongoing anti-discrimination student protests in the country.

Referring to a media report published on July 29, MJF, in a statement, mentioned that 210 deaths have been reported so far in the protests, with detailed information available for 150 of the deceased. Among them, 113 were children, adolescents, and young adults, including 19 individuals aged between four and 17 years.

MJF's Executive Director Shaheen Anam called for the protection of all individuals from violence, stating, "Such killings, especially of children, during protests are absolutely unacceptable and barbaric. We are extremely concerned about the high number of child fatalities. We want a safe environment for all children."

Shaheen Anam urged everyone to ensure that no child's safety is compromised and to keep children away from all political activities.

She strongly called on the government to conduct thorough and transparent investigations into each incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.