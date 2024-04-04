Substandard materials used, residents fear landslide

A private construction firm in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban is reportedly using substandard construction materials for roadwork. They failed to implement essential safety measures for the project, leaving residents susceptible to landslides and other accident.

The construction of a 1.77-kilometre concrete road from Robert Para to Hanaram Para in the upazila is currently being implemented by MM Traders, under the supervision of Local Government Engineering Department in Bandarban. Around Tk 3 crores will be spent to construct the road, according to LGED's estimation.

The construction work began in January and is scheduled to be completed by April next year.

As per work order, high-quality bricks and sand must be used in the construction work, after being tested by a government-run laboratory to ensure quality. During a recent visit to the area, it was noticed that sub-standard bricks were used for the road construction.

"Seeing the bricks, anyone can easily understand that these are below standard," said a local. Also, hilly soil is being used in the construction work instead of sand, violating the rules in the work order, he added.

Benedict Tripura, teacher at a local school, said "We are frustrated. The road will certainly be very short-lived."

According to the work order, the contractor must also ensure safety for workers, pedestrians, and vehicles surrounding the project area.

However, houses of at least six families in Robert Para are at risk of landslide due to inadequate safety measures taken by the contractor. The road is being constructed after cutting paths along the hills. The contractor is dumping the soil adjacent to the houses' fences.

"If it rains even a little, all the soil will slide away and engulf the houses," said Shovon Tripura, a resident of Robert Para.

Moreover, although MM Traders officially got the work order to construct the road, it delegated the work to another contractor named Anisur Rahman Sujan, violating relevant rules.

Contacted, Mong A Marma of MM Traders confirmed the matter himself. "The work was done by Sujan. Only he can answer the questions regarding substandard materials."

Meanwhile, Sujan's brother Mehedi Hasan, who is now overseeing the construction works, said the workers "might have used some sub-standard materials".

Contacted, Emdadul Haque, LGED engineer in Thanchi upazila, admitted that the quality of the construction work and materials used could not be monitored properly. He, however, said the works will be inspected soon and necessary legal action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

This correspondent couldn't reach anyone from MM Traders despite repeated attempts.