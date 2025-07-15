Bangladesh
Court Correspondent
Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 12:00 AM

'Subrata Bain was reorganising his gang before arrest'

Police say in charge sheet submitted to court
After the fall of the Awami League amid the student movement on August 5 last year, Subrata Bain, one of Bangladesh's most-wanted criminals, returned from India and began reorganising his gang to reassert dominance in Dhaka.

He also started recruiting new members and collecting arms and ammunition to strengthen his group. Before his arrest, he had been living in Kushtia and sourcing weapons from the border areas.

Muhammad Aminul Islam, an inspector of the Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer of an arms case, made the remarks in the charge sheet submitted to a Dhaka court on July 10.

In the charge sheet, Aminul said another top-listed criminal, Abu Rasel Masud alias Molla Masud, had assisted Subrata in procuring arms and ammunition.

The charge sheet was submitted to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

Apart from Subrata and Molla Masud, two other individuals named in the charge sheet are Arafat Ibne Nasir alias Shooter Arafat, and MAS Sharif.

According to the document, Subrata Bain alias Fateh Ali had been residing in India for over 25 years. He returned to Bangladesh following the fall of the AL government.

Subrata and Masud were arrested in Kushtia on May 27. Based on information they provided, their associates Arafat and Sharif were later arrested in Dhaka's Hatirjheel.

Following their arrests, all four were placed in remand in the arms case filed with Hatirjheel Police Station.

