Submit probe report by May 6

Court asks CID

A Dhaka court has asked Criminal Investigation Department to submit the probe report in the Bangladesh Bank cyber heist case by May 6.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Sunday passed the order after investigation officer Rayhan Uddin Khan, additional superintendent of police at CID, failed to submit the probe report by the day.

CID has taken 77 dates to complete its probe into the case filed over the heist of US $101 million from Bangladesh Bank's account with Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016.

At least $81 million was transferred to the accounts in Manila-based RCBC, from where it disappeared into the casinos of Philippines

On March 15, 2016, Bangladesh Bank Deputy Director (Accounts and Budgeting) Zobayer Bin Huda filed the case with Motijheel Police Station.

So far, Bangladesh retrieved $15 million from RCBC and recovered another $20 million sent to a bank in Sri Lanka.

On February 1 of 2022, Bangladesh Bank sued Rizal Bank in US court in order to recover $66m of stolen funds.