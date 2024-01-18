Submit probe findings by February 8

HC asks ACC on Murshedy’s Gulshan house

The High Court yesterday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit the findings of the probe into the issues regarding Awami League lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy's Gulshan house before this court by February 8.

The ACC has been asked to submit the updates, including the documents found by the commission's inquiry officials, through an affidavit to the HC.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed the order during the hearing of a petition filed in 2022 by Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman.

After the HC passed the order yesterday, Barrister Suman told reporters at the SC that the ACC lawyers say that the commission does not bow to anyone.

"But I think the Anti-Corruption Commission is silent about Abdus Salam Murshedy," he said.