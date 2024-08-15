Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
Submit income statements in 10 days

Asif Nazrul to judiciary staff
Staff Correspondent
Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday said officials and employees of the judiciary have to submit their income statements within 10 working days.

The adviser said this at a press briefing at the law ministry.

He further said all false and fraudulent cases filed between July 1 and August 5 in Dhaka centring student movement will be withdrawn by Thursday.

Besides, all the cases filed against protesters of quota-reform movement for harassment would be withdrawn by August 31, he added.

