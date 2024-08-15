Submit income statements in 10 days

Asif Nazrul to judiciary staff

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul yesterday said officials and employees of the judiciary have to submit their income statements within 10 working days.

The adviser said this at a press briefing at the law ministry.

He further said all false and fraudulent cases filed between July 1 and August 5 in Dhaka centring student movement will be withdrawn by Thursday.

Besides, all the cases filed against protesters of quota-reform movement for harassment would be withdrawn by August 31, he added.