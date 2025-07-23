Subarnakhali in Jamalpur: Once a lifeline, now a dying river

There was a time when the Subarnakhali River flowed all year round. Boats carrying raw jute moved up and down the waterway, connecting distant char areas with the jute mills of Sarishabari. Locals even held a floating jute market on boats twice a week.

The river, a branch of the Jamuna, played a vital role in the region's economy.

But those days are gone.

After the jute mills shut down, the river slowly lost its importance. Local influential groups began occupying its banks, building embankments at the river's mouth that cut off its natural flow. Over time, the river became narrower, shallower, and filled with silt.

In 2021, a second embankment was built at Shimla Bazar. That was the final blow. Now the river is dry, lifeless, and almost forgotten.

Today, Subarnakhali resembles a polluted canal. Its water has turned dark due to waste from nearby clinics, diagnostic centres, and businesses. Garbage is regularly dumped into it, worsening the situation.

"The river was once full of sailboats. People used it for trade and travel," said Anwar Hossain, a local resident. "Now it's just a dead channel filled with dirt and plastic."

He said locals had filed complaints with various government offices, including the UNO and the then upazila chairman, but nothing changed.