‘Sub-agents must operate within a framework’

Sub-agents and representatives of foreign recruiters must operate within a framework to make the migration sector "humane, transparent, and free of harassment", said Tanvir Shakil Joy, chairperson of Bangladesh Parliamentarians' Caucus on Migration and Development.

"Those who will be sub-agents must be registered, and the expatriates' welfare ministry and Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training will look after such matter," he said. He was addressing a consultation to analyse the Overseas Employment and Migrants (Amendment) Act 2023 at the BMET in Dhaka.

Migrant rights group Warbe Development Foundation organised the consultation, participated by BPCMD members, government officials, recruiting agents, and members of migrant advocacy groups, among others.

Tanvir, also a ruling Awami League lawmaker, said there can be further discussions to find out the best way for sub-agents' registration.

BPCMD wants to work as a support group in the sector, he added.

Meanwhile, BMET Director General Saleh Ahmed Mujaffor said the institution has been providing training to workers as demand for skilled workers is growing abroad.

Warbe chairman Syed Saiful Haque also spoke at the event among others.

After years of advocacy from migrant rights groups, the government amended the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act by publishing a gazette on September 21 last year.

The act defines a "sub-agent" or "representative" as a registered person who collects migrant workers for overseas employment as per the recruiting agent's demand.

It says a recruiting agent will be able to appoint a person registered as a sub-agent under a process determined by rules, and their role and responsibility will also be determined by rules.

The Daily Star published a report in this regard titled "Making the middlemen visible" in November 2023.