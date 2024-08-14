Students vow to resist any chaos centring Aug 15

Leaders of different student organisations including the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement today declared to resist any potential chaos by the Awami League leaders and activists centring August 15.

They came up with the announcement at a rally titled "Sampriti Samabesh " held in the capital's Shahbagh.

"The leaders and activists of the Awami league will try to create chaos on Thursday in the name of observing mourning day. We will remain on the streets to resist any such attempts," Sarjis Alam, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement told journalists.

He warned that no one will be found even to pray gayebana namaj-e-janaza if anyone tries to stage a "counter-coup".

"We will be on the streets until a government elected by the people assumes power," Sarjis added.

Speaking at the rally, Abdul Hannan Masud said that after fleeing to India Sheikh Hasina is now trying to hatch various conspiracies.

"We want to tell her that we won't allow any more conspiracy in this country. The victory that we achieved in exchange for blood and life will be fulfilled through carrying out a reform of the state," Masud said.

The rally, organised as a part of the week-long resistance movement as announced by the quota reform platform, was attended by student activists of different student organisations including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

The rally attendees also took an oath that they would never compromise with the national dignity and sovereignty at any stage of the life

They pledged to raise their voice against the state power if it becomes oppressive or attempts to be so.

Attending the rally, Santosh Sharma, general secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, said, "The minorities are still being subjected to torture in our country due to a culture of impunity. We want to see a Bangladesh where no place of worship will be attacked, told the rally."