Students vandalise JU building after closure declaration

Jahangirnagar University students started vandalising the new administrative building at the campus after the university authorities declared closure of the university until further notice.

The incident started around noon when Registrar Abu Hasan declared the closure after holding an emergency syndicate meeting at the new administrative building.

The university notice said all academic activities would be suspended until further notice. It also asked to vacate all residential halls by 4:00pm to ensure their safety.

The university's official activities, however, would continue, the notice said.