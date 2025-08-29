Students’ union Elections: Transport, safety to shape non-resident votes in Ducsu polls

Non-residential students of Dhaka University are likely to play a significant role in the upcoming central student union polls, as they make up a significant portion of the electorate.

According to DU authorities, 40 percent of 39,775 voters, live off campus and will have to travel from their residences to cast ballots.

Their challenges, however, differ from those of dormitory students. Unable to regularly interact with candidates, they are generally less politically active.

Some demands include tackling high accommodation costs, inadequate transport, and ensuring safety for female students commuting long distances.

With non-residentials scattered across Dhaka, candidates able to reach and mobilise them will hold an advantage in the election, students said.

Nirjhor Das, a fourth-year economics student, said no candidate had approached him directly. "Most are talking about sweeping changes… but I hope their promises translate into reality. The turnout of non-residents may be low. I myself am in two minds about voting."

Several candidates have demanded more buses on election day to boost turnout. But DU authorities have not made a decision in this regard.

Naushin Arshi, a statistics student, said, "None of our friends are contesting, which makes me even less interested. Female students living far from campus are less likely to vote."

Rumia Rumman of fine arts, added, "We struggle with food, rest areas, pharmacies and hygienic washrooms. There is also no control over transport pricing or traffic around campus. I'll vouch for candidates who commit to solve these problems."

Some students, however, are more optimistic. "Candidates are trying to reach us, and we are reviewing their manifestos," said Raihan Ishraq, a master's student of soil, water and environment.

An analysis of pledges shows most promises target residential students, with non-residentials largely mentioned in terms of bus services.

Abdul Qader, vice-president hopeful from Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Jote, welcomed the decision to shift polling booths from dormitories to academic spaces -- a longstanding demand of his panel -- saying it would boost non-resident turnout.

Meghmallar Bosu, general secretary candidate from Pratirodh Parshad and a non-residential student himself, said dormitory-based politics sidelines students like him.

"Votes from non-residents may swing towards our panel," he claimed, while accusing DU authorities of apathy. "Shutting down the TSC metro station on polling day is a deliberate act to discourage non-residential students."

Thanbir Al Hadi Mayed, assistant general secretary candidate from the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal-backed panel, said they are reaching non-residents through JCD activists in Dhaka city.

He said JCD urged the Election Commission to increase polling booths and buses on election day.

Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin yesterday said voting would take about eight minutes per student.

"Everyone will be able to vote. There is no reason to worry about irregularities. We expect a high turnout this time," he said.