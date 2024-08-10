Students transforming Bagerhat town

Like elsewhere in the country, students armed with shovels, sacks and brooms have taken to the streets to clean up key areas such as Market, Sadhana Mor, and the Bus Stand in Bagerhat town.

They have also taken up the role of traffic management in absence of police.

Over the past few days, their efforts have paid off, as the once cluttered and dirty areas have been transformed.

Gone are the heaps of trash that once littered the streets, and in their place is a cleaner, more organised environment. Local residents have taken notice, with many expressing their gratitude and admiration for the students' hard work.

Shahid Sheikh, a local, could hardly contain his amazement at the changes. "It feels like we are in a foreign country. The students are changing the face of our town," he remarked.

Hasib Sheikh, a rickshaw puller, echoed this sentiment, praising the students' conduct and dedication. "Their behaviour is exemplary. The country is safe in their hands," he said. However, he also voiced concerns about ongoing fears of robbery at night.

The students themselves are motivated by a deep sense of civic duty. One of the volunteers said, "We believe that by cleaning up our town and ensuring the safety of our community, we are contributing to a better future for everyone."

"We also patrol the streets at night to protect our community from robberies," said another student.