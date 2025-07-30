Students threaten movement if CUCSU poll date not announced by Aug 1st week

Bangladesh
Photo: Collected

Students today formed a human chain on Chittagong University campus, demanding immediate announcement of the Chittagong University Central Students' Union (CUCSU) election schedule, which has remained stalled for the past 36 years.

Since the 2024 mass uprising, holding CUCSU elections has become one of the key demands of the student body. While Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Jahangirnagar universities have recently announced schedules for their respective student union polls, no such progress has been made at CU.

For all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The demonstration was held in front of the university's administrative building at 11:00am today.

During the protest, students chanted slogans such as "Give us CUCSU or step down", "DUCSU happened, RUCSU happened, why is CUCSU still stalled?", "We reject and will not accept this farcical administration."

Sabbir Hossain, a student of the 2021–22 session at the Law Department, said, "Among the four autonomous universities in the country, Chittagong University has witnessed the highest number of student martyrs. So, CU should have been the first to hold a central students' union election to uphold students' rights. But there has been no progress from the university administration regarding the election. Meanwhile, the dates for DUCSU, RUCSU, and JUCSU elections have already been announced."

Khan Talat Mahmud Rafi, central joint convener of Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad (BAGCHAS) and a 2022–23 student of CU's Department of Drama, said, "The university administration should have prioritised CUCSU elections above all. But unfortunately, even in this closed campus, we are being forced to protest to realise our demand for CUCSU. There is a syndicate meeting scheduled for August 1. The election schedule must be announced within the first week of August. If it is not announced, we will be compelled to launch a tougher movement."

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Kamal Uddin said, "CUCSU election is a collective demand of all of us. There is a syndicate meeting on August 1. If the CUCSU policy is finalised there, we will announce the election schedule."

