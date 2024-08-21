Students, teachers call for non-partisan VC

With growing calls for reform across various sectors, a section of Dhaka University students is advocating for a vice-chancellor who is professional, academically distinguished, visionary, and has no direct affiliation with any political parties.

The demand has not only been made by students and teachers, but the university's alumni as well as leaders of some student organisations.

After some teachers' names surfaced as potential candidates to become the next DU VC, widespread discussions have sparked everywhere, as well as on social media.

"I understand that negotiations are ongoing for the VC post. But I do not accept the process of appointing VC through political considerations," said Shakibur Rahman, a student of Physics department.

We want to see the kind of VC who will work in the interests of students and teachers, not any political party. Someone who will have academic excellence. — Salman Siddiqui, DU student and president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front

Rifat Ahmed, another DU student, said, "We all realised the importance of a student-friendly VC during the protests. If the then VC sir had not allowed law enforcers to enter the campus that day and emptied the halls, they couldn't have harmed us."

Salman Siddiqui, a DU student and president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, said, "We want to see the kind of VC who will work in the interests of students and teachers, not political parties. Someone with academic excellence, who stands by the oppressed."

Raquibuddin Ahmed, former president of Dhaka University Alumni Association, said, "The time is perfect for a reform. As an alumnus of the university, I hope the VC position goes to a teacher who possesses a good personality, is academically sound, student-friendly, and most importantly, is politically neutral."

During the Awami League regime, teachers loyal to the party were appointed as VCs across the universities, and in many cases, those VCs were seen prioritising party interests over that of students'.

With the VCs holding the highest power in universities, the former government appointed people loyal to the party everywhere -- from teachers to hall provosts to administrative officials -- establishing a culture of partisanship.

In many cases, party lobbying and politics were prioritised for promoting teachers.

Dhaka University currently has around 2,000 teachers, and over 800 of them belong to the blue panel, the pro-AL teachers' organisation.

Meanwhile, around 300 teachers belong to the white panel, pro-BNP teachers' organisation.

Prof Lutfar Rahman, convenor of the white panel, said, "The students' demands are reasonable. However, no one is politically neutral. The university has to be run with many considerations in mind...," he added.

Meanwhile, the University Teachers' Network on Monday proposed ending political dominance and ensuring academic and administrative accountability within universities.

They urged the government to be accommodating and to allow universities to operate autonomously, without any form of political interference.