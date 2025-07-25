Students struggle as school remains waterlogged

The echoes of children playing have long fallen silent at Suaboi Government Primary School in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj, where stagnant water has gripped the premises for nearly six months.

Once a thriving institution that brought home divisional-level football glory, the school now stands marooned in murky water, with students struggling both physically and academically.

The persistent waterlogging has severely disrupted daily activities, including sports and regular movement within the compound. Access to washrooms has become difficult, and slippery conditions have led to several accidents, according to teachers.

With the grounds submerged, children are forced to walk along the veranda or wade through knee-deep water to reach their classrooms.

"Water accumulates in the field even after a little rain. We cannot leave the classroom. The environment is damp and smelly, and mosquitoes are breeding. We want the field filled with soil and the drain repaired," said Umme Mariam, a student.

Sharif Mia, another student, said, "Our school field has been like this for many years. It feels like we are studying on an island."

"It has been a long time since we could play outside. We are facing many problems," said fourth-grader Somaiya Akhter.

Despite its challenges, the school earned district-level honours by winning the Habiganj inter-primary school football championship in 2024 and later became runner-up at the Sylhet divisional level.

Mifta Mia, a guardian, said students and teachers have been facing immense hardship for the past six months due to the waterlogging in front of the school premises.

Locals alleged that Nazrul Mia, a resident of Suaboi village and son of Moider Ali, deliberately blocked the natural drainage system by dumping soil near the school.

Contacted, Nazrul Mia and Moider Ali denied the allegations.

Headteacher Aktar Uddin said Suaboi Government Primary School, established in 1988, was once surrounded by open land with no nearby residential structures. Over time, people began filling in the area with soil to build homes, causing rainwater to accumulate on the school grounds.

"This has been a problem for the past four to five years. Even brief rain leads to flooding. A portion of government land on one side of the school has also been filled in by locals, blocking natural drainage. If that land is cleared and a proper drainage route is built, the problem can be solved," he said.

He said the matter has been formally reported to the UNO of Madhabpur.

Contacted, Madhabpur UNO Zahid Bin Kashem said necessary action will be taken following a proper investigation.