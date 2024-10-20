Students storm Dhaka Education Board demanding re-evaluation of HSC results

A group of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates, who failed or got poor results, stormed the Dhaka Education Board today demanding cancellation of their results and re-evaluation of their scores.

Around 1:00pm, they forcibly entered the board premises after breaking the locks on the main gate, board officials said.The protesters claimed they were attacked when entering the board office, with several students reportedly injured in the incident. They are now demanding justice for the alleged assault.

According to board officials, the students vandalised tables and chairs inside the premises.

Photo: Palash Khan

As of 4:00pm, when this report was filed, the students remained inside the board's courtyard, continuing their protest. Police and military personnel were present at the scene to maintain order.

HSC and equivalent exam results were released on October 15. Students alleged that the results were "discriminatory". The protesters called for a recalculation of their grades.

Under the banner "HSC Batch 2024", the students gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar around 12:30pm and marched towards the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

The students questioned the notion of equality in the exams as seven exams were conducted under the Dhaka Education Board but only three were held under the Sylhet Education Board.

They further alleged that errors in subject mapping and improper evaluation of answer scripts resulted in unfair grading. The protesters said they would continue their demonstrations until their results are reassessed.