Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 20, 2024 04:39 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 20, 2024 05:00 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Students storm Dhaka Education Board demanding re-evaluation of HSC results

Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 20, 2024 04:39 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 20, 2024 05:00 PM
Photo: Palash Khan

A group of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) candidates, who failed or got poor results, stormed the Dhaka Education Board today demanding cancellation of their results and re-evaluation of their scores.

Around 1:00pm, they forcibly entered the board premises after breaking the locks on the main gate, board officials said.The protesters claimed they were attacked when entering the board office, with several students reportedly injured in the incident. They are now demanding justice for the alleged assault.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to board officials, the students vandalised tables and chairs inside the premises.

Photo: Palash Khan

As of 4:00pm, when this report was filed, the students remained inside the board's courtyard, continuing their protest. Police and military personnel were present at the scene to maintain order.

HSC and equivalent exam results were released on October 15. Students alleged that the results were "discriminatory". The protesters called for a recalculation of their grades.

Read more

HSC results: Institutions with 0% pass rate rises to 65

Under the banner "HSC Batch 2024", the students gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar around 12:30pm and marched towards the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

The students questioned the notion of equality in the exams as seven exams were conducted under the Dhaka Education Board but only three were held under the Sylhet Education Board.

They further alleged that errors in subject mapping and improper evaluation of answer scripts resulted in unfair grading. The protesters said they would continue their demonstrations until their results are reassessed.

Related topic:
Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)hsc 2024HSC resultshsc 2024 results
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

77.78% students pass HSC, equivalent exams; down 0.86 points from last year

5d ago
How to get HSC answer scripts rechecked (HSC Board Challenge 2024)

How to get HSC answer scripts rechecked

5d ago

HSC results: Institutions with 0% pass rate rises to 65

5d ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কিছু বিচারক পতিত ফ্যাসিস্ট শক্তির নিপীড়ক যন্ত্রে পরিণত হয়েছিলেন: আসিফ নজরুল

তিনি আরও বলেন, ‘এ সমস্ত ক্ষোভ সাংবিধানিকভাবে সুপ্রিম জুডিশিয়াল কাউন্সিলের মাধ্যমে নিষ্পস্তি করার একটা অ্যাভিনিউ খুলে গেছে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার বাতিলের রায়ের বিরুদ্ধে রিভিউ শুনানি বৃহস্পতিবার

৩০ মিনিট আগে