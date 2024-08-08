Students step up to fill the vacuum

Remain vigilant to restore order in Dhaka, Ctg and beyond

For the second day in a row, students manage traffic and clean streets in the capital and elsewhere to maintain order. They also cleaned key establishments, including the Central Shaheed Minar. The photos were taken in Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Sylhet and Barishal yesterday. Photo: Star

"Is this a place to ply a rickshaw?"

A student was seen telling a rickshaw puller at Hatirjheel intersection.

"Please turn the rickshaw around," he added.

This scene was just a snapshot of the measures taken by students to maintain order during an unprecedented power vacuum in the country.

Across the city at Panthapath intersection, a group of college-goers was seen stopping another rickshaw for moving in the wrong direction.

The rickshaw passenger, a middle-aged man, was taken aback for a moment. But instead of irritation, his face broke into a warm smile.

He stepped out of the rickshaw, extending a hand to the young men and women.

"Thank you," he said, "You're doing a great job. Carry on."

Then, he bought water bottles for the students.

For over 48 hours, with no police presence and absence of an existing government, students have taken it upon themselves to prevent chaos and untoward incidents.

Armed with sticks and proudly displaying the national flag on their foreheads, they have stood guard in the capital and other parts of the country. The sight brings back memories of the 2018 road safety movement, which coincidentally also took place in August.

These students, with their ID cards hanging around their necks, have created separate lanes for emergency vehicles, and have also made sure everyone follows traffic rules. They are also cleaning the city streets as wastes piled up in absence of city corporation workers.

There are reports of students guarding homes, establishments, and businesses of minority communities in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, they have stood guard and cleaned various state establishments following the vandalism on August 5.

Students have been actively managing traffic at major intersections in Dhaka, including Gono Bhaban, TSC, Agargaon, Mirpur 10, and ECB intersection. They are also present in heavily congested areas like Dhanmondi, Kalabagan, Mirpur Road, Bijoy Sarani, Farmgate, Karwan Bazar, and Rampura, ensuring smooth vehicle flow.

Ali Wasif, a college student, said, "This is our country. Our brothers gave lives for this country. We won't let this country descend into chaos as long as we have life in our body." He was managing traffic at Panthapath intersection.

Commuters were gladly following their directions. Nahidul Islam, a private job holder, said, "It's heartwarming that these young people took the duty into their hands in the absence of traffic personnel. They proved themselves; they are the guardians of this country."

In Agargaon, students stood with placards reading, "Ajker Shikkha Hok Protidiner Obbhash" (Let today's learning be a daily habit).

Sabbir, a student of Sher-e-Bangla Agriculture University, said, "We want our countrymen to abide by the law and order. Not only general citizens but all those in government positions must follow the law. This is what we fought for."

Beyond traffic management, students have taken on cleaning tasks, sweeping roads and removing debris. They are painting over the graffities on the walls of the city, in an attempt to restore Dhaka's pre-turmoil appearance.

Sharif Md Rafi from Daffodil International University shared that 40 students from his university have been working tirelessly, managing traffic and cleaning the city.

Students were also seen cleaning the Central Shaheed Minar, where recent anti-government movements had left significant waste.

Student volunteers of Red Crescent and Bangladesh Scouts were also present in the streets, assuming the role of police.

Similar scenes were also observed across the country in Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet.

In Chattogram, students took position at key intersections like Wasa, Agrabad, and Tigerpass, among others. They held posters which read, "Follow the traffic rules".

While some managed traffic, others collected waste, diligently cleaning their city.

The iconic tiger sculpture at Tigerpass was also cleaned. Local residents have expressed their appreciation for the students' efforts and responsibility.

In Barishal, students with sticks in hand and ID cards displayed on their necks maintained traffic flow and collected waste to clean the city. With brooms and bags, they worked to ensure Barishal remained orderly and clean.

In Khulna, students managed traffic at Shibbari Intersection, stopping bikers who were not wearing helmets.

In Sylhet, at Chouhatta, students managed traffic, instructing people to use crosswalks for their safety. A platform of students called Save Sylhet was seen collecting waste in the Rikabi Bazar area.

Meanwhile, Md Mainul Islam, newly-appointed inspector general of police (IGP), during a briefing at the police headquarters yesterday expressed his gratitude to the students for cleaning the city streets and controlling traffic system.