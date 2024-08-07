Students step up to ensure order

Help manage Dhaka traffic, clean JS premises, collect and return Gono Bhaban items

Chaos engulfed the streets of Dhaka in the immediate aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's resignation as mobs vandalised and looted many establishments in the absence of police.

Law enforcers, including traffic police, were largely absent on the streets of Dhaka yesterday. Many feared anarchy and repetition of widespread violence.

So, students decided to take matters into their own hands. School and college goers took to the streets again, equipped with sticks and megaphones.

This time, they were not protesters but volunteers striving to maintain law and order and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Although the number of vehicles on Dhaka roads was fewer than usual, they were moving in a noticeably disciplined manner.

Some students were seen requesting pedestrians to use footpaths and footbridges with their megaphones. They told drivers to obey traffic rules. Others signaled to vehicles using their hands and sticks, directing the flow of traffic.

This brought back memories of August 2018, when students took to the streets demanding road safety.

Abdullah Al Wasee, a student of BRAC University, was seen controlling traffic with his friends at the Panthapath intersection.

He said, "There is no police anywhere in the city. Law and order must be restored. This is why we are doing this voluntarily. This was our movement. So, we felt obliged to help restore law and order."

Shahriar Emon, a student of Tejgaon College, was controlling traffic at the Farmgate intersection, one of the busiest and most crowded road junctions in the city.

He said, "We also participated in the road safety movement in 2018. Back then, we were school students, and we learned practically about the importance of road safety. So, I am doing this voluntarily to help restore normalcy."

"We hope that an interim government will soon be formed by the proposal of our coordinators and the administration will be restored. We want to go back to our educational institutions as soon as possible," he added.

Around 2:00pm, while crossing the Agargaon intersection this newspaper found a group of students controlling the traffic situation. Similar scenes were found at the Bijoy Sarani intersection.

Besides, no traffic officers were present at key locations including Mirpur-2, Mirpur-10 intersection, Bangla Motor, Asad Gate, Shyamoli, Dhanmondi-32, Science Lab, and New Market areas. In their absence, students were seen managing traffic flow.

In Shyamoli, students organised separate lanes for different types of vehicles to ensure smooth traffic movement. They made sure that vehicles, including rickshaws and motorcycles, followed proper routes and did not block intersections.

In addition, approximately 200 students took on security duties at various police stations, churches, and temples in Mirpur.

"We've been stationed at Mirpur Police Station and all churches and temples in Mirpur since 9:00am," said a student who along with others has been guarding the police station.

The police station had been set on fire by a mob the previous night, causing significant damage.

In the aftermath, students found an abandoned firearm, damaged firearms, ammunition, a grenade, and a walkie-talkie, and have requested that the army take custody of these items.

In response to the situation, the Ansar headquarters announced that members of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP will now oversee traffic management in and around the capital.

Meanwhile, a group of students were seen cleaning the premises of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, which was ransacked a mob on Monday following Hasina's resignation.

Several photos of students voluntarily cleaning the iconic building were doing rounds on social media. They were seen sweeping the ground and cleaning open spaces of the important structure.

A number of volunteers were also seen collecting valuables that had been looted from Gono Bhaban and the parliament. Some people, who looted the valuables, were seen handing over those to the volunteers, who then returned them to the authorities.

Maj Gen AKM Aminul Haque, director general of Bangladesh Ansar & VDP, said, "There are no police personnel at any police stations across the country, nor any Armed Police Battalion (APBn) at the airports. Following directions from the army chief and the air force chief, we have been tasked with deploying forces to ensure the security of police stations and airports."

He said forces are being deployed in phases across the country, with an initial focus on securing police stations and other critical establishments.