Students stage demonstration against police shootings in Khulna

Hundreds of students staged a demonstration in protest of the recent police shooting of quota protesters this morning at the Shibbari intersection in Khulna city.

The protest began with a march at 11:30am, culminating in a blockade at the intersection and ended around 2:45pm, reports our local correspondent.

Chanting slogans like "Shooting won't stop the movement", the protesters demanded accountability from the administration.

Several general people joined the students in solidarity, chanting alongside them.

One of the students said, "Bullets bought with our fathers' tax money are being used against us. The police shot and killed students participating in the quota reform movement.

"The government's unprecedented bloodshed against peaceful student protests has shocked people worldwide. We demand justice for these brutal killings," the student said.

A significant police presence was maintained at Shibbari intersection since morning, with officers on high alert at various points.

Tajul Islam, deputy commissioner (South) of Khulna Metropolitan Police, said, "We are on high alert. So far, no untoward incidents have occurred."