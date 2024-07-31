Students stage demo in several univs

Many take to social media to express solidarity; protesters to bring out processions today

With red cloths covering parts of their faces, teachers and students of JU yesterday held a silent march to protest the disappearances, murders, torture and detentions of students and citizens surrounding the quota reform movement. Photo: Akhlakur Rahman Akash

Teachers and students at Jahangirnagar University and faculty members at Rajshahi University yesterday staged demonstrations, with red cloths covering parts of their faces, calling for an end to harassment, detention and torture of students and citizens.

They also demanded thorough investigation into the indiscriminate killings surrounding the quota reform movement.

In Khulna and Tangail districts, college students blocked intersections to press for the same demand.

At the same time, students, teachers, guardians and people of different ages and walks of life changed their profile pictures on social media platforms, including Facebook, to a photo of solid red, expressing solidarity with the the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's programme.

Rejecting the government-announced nationwide mourning in remembrance of those killed in the recent unrest, the organisers on Monday urged citizens to cover their faces with red cloths and upload the photos on their social media.

The online protest went on despite restrictions on several websites, including Facebook. Many users have bypassed these restrictions using VPN (Virtual Private Network) services.

Under the banner of "Jahangirnagar Against Oppression", teachers of different departments held a silent march with their mouths covered with red cloths. Students joined the march, expressing solidarity.

The procession began at the university's Shahid Minar around 12:30pm.

Anwarullah Bhuiyan, a philosophy professor, said, "We can see the full design and implementation of misrule and a dictatorial mentality … When the students took to the streets with their logical demands, the state's forces attacked them and left them injured. Now again, the government is arbitrarily arresting the students, jailing and torturing them."

Towhid Siam, a coordinator of JU's student movement, said, "Our protest will continue until our demands are met. We now also demand the unconditional release of Arif Sohail, a coordinator of the JU's movement."

In RU, over 200 teachers, under the banner of "RU Teachers Against Oppression", demonstrated with the same demands.

Their procession started from the Shaheed Intellectual Memorial at 11:30 and moved through the university roads, from where they gathered at the university's main gate.

Physics Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib, speaking at the gathering, said, "The government has failed to deal with the student movement. The students are still being harassed and tortured. The government has resorted to all kinds of dirty methods, including taking student leaders into DB custody and forcing them to give statements.

"We want an end to such torture and harassment. We want proper investigation into the indiscriminate killings, and fair justice."

Economics Professor Farid Uddin Khan said, "The government first directed Chhatra League to attack the students who had been demonstrating peacefully. Then, the state used the law enforcement agencies to suppress the students' movement and shoot them dead on the streets."

Marketing Professor Faridul Islam, Arabic Professor Iftikharul Alam Masud, and Finance Professor Amzad Hossain also spoke. The teachers announced they would hold a similar programme today at the same place and time.

In Khulna, hundreds of students demonstrated at the Shibbari intersection around 11:30am, protesting the police firing at quota protesters. Blocking the intersection for over three hours, they chanted "Shooting won't stop the movement" and "One point, one demand, step down Sheikh Hasina."

Many general people joined the students in solidarity.

One of the protesters said, "Bullets bought with our fathers' tax money are being used against us. The police shot and killed students in the quota reform movement, we demand justice for these killings."

In Tangail, a group of quota reform protesters wearing red badges brought a procession on the Registrypara Road around noon, but the march was halted by police near the Girls' School Intersection.

FRESH PROTESTS

Meanwhile, organisers of the quota reform movement have announced a "March For Justice" programme at all educational institutions, court premises and major roads for today to press home their nine-point demand.

The announcement was made in a press release, signed by Abdul Hannan Masooud, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Copies of the release were sent to media houses around 8:30pm.

Students and people are expected to join the programme around 12:30pm.

Their demands include an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and resignations of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Law Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, and State Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

(Our correspondents in Dhaka University, Savar, Tangail, Khulna, and a correspondent from Rajshahi contributed to this report.)