BSS, Khulna
Sat Oct 26, 2024 08:23 PM
Last update on: Sat Oct 26, 2024 08:25 PM

Students to sell essential commodities in Khulna from tomorrow

Members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will sell vegetables and essential commodities at fair prices in Khulna city from tomorrow, aiming to break syndicates and ease the burden on people.

The initiative will begin at Shibbari Square, Boyra Bazar Intersection, Natun Bazar Mour, Gallamari Hall Road Mour, Daulatpur Bus Stand, and BIDC Road near Chitrali market in the city.

The programme will run from 6:00am to 11:00am. Later, it will resume at 5:00pm and continue until 8:00pm, according to a release issued by the students today.

Shoppers hope they will be able to buy commodities at affordable prices.

