Wed Jul 10, 2024 01:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 02:57 PM

Students say 'Bangla Blockade' to continue despite SC's status quo on HC order

Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 02:57 PM
Photo: Prabir Das

Students and job seekers who are protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs said they would stay on the roads until the government forms a commission regarding the reform of the quota system.

After the Appellate Division's order today of status quo on the High Court's verdict for four weeks, students announced that they would continue their "Bangla Blockade".

Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Top judge asks students to return to classes as SC issues status quo on HC order

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the movement and a student of the English department at Dhaka University, said in Shahbagh around 12:30pm that they would continue their movement until the government forms a commission to reform the quota system.

"The executive division of the state must form a commission."

Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Govt jobs: HC order restoring quota for freedom fighters' children upheld for now

Nazmul Hasan, a coordinator of the Dhaka College movement in the Science Lab area, said they will continue their movement until there is a permanent solution.

"Such an order of the court will not be able to stop our movement," he told The Daily Star.

Students of different public universities and colleges and jobseekers have been demonstrating for the last seven days demanding reinstatement of a 2018 circular that abolished the quota system in government jobs.

The Supreme Court on June 4 upheld a High Court verdict that declared the government circular illegal.

বাংলা ব্লকেড: শিক্ষার্থীদের শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানে ফিরে যাওয়ার আহ্বান কাদেরের
|রাজনীতি

বাংলা ব্লকেড: শিক্ষার্থীদের শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানে ফিরে যাওয়ার আহ্বান কাদেরের

বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় শিক্ষকদের আন্দোলনও পর্যবেক্ষণ করা হচ্ছে উল্লেখ করে তিনি বলেন, ‘আমার বিশ্বাস, অচিরেই এই সমস্যার সমাধান হবে।’

২৬ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কোটা বহালে হাইকোর্টের রায়ে ৪ সপ্তাহের স্থিতাবস্থা আপিল বিভাগের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
