Students say 'Bangla Blockade' to continue despite SC's status quo on HC order

Students and job seekers who are protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs said they would stay on the roads until the government forms a commission regarding the reform of the quota system.

After the Appellate Division's order today of status quo on the High Court's verdict for four weeks, students announced that they would continue their "Bangla Blockade".

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the movement and a student of the English department at Dhaka University, said in Shahbagh around 12:30pm that they would continue their movement until the government forms a commission to reform the quota system.

"The executive division of the state must form a commission."

Nazmul Hasan, a coordinator of the Dhaka College movement in the Science Lab area, said they will continue their movement until there is a permanent solution.

"Such an order of the court will not be able to stop our movement," he told The Daily Star.

Students of different public universities and colleges and jobseekers have been demonstrating for the last seven days demanding reinstatement of a 2018 circular that abolished the quota system in government jobs.

The Supreme Court on June 4 upheld a High Court verdict that declared the government circular illegal.