Students repair damaged roads in Kurigram

Students of several institutions have teamed up with locals to fix damaged roads in Phulbari upazila in Kurigram.

Several roads of the Helipad area in Phulbari Sadar Union under the upazila were damaged due to heavy rain around two weeks ago. Students started working on fixing the damanged roads with sand-filled geo bags from yesterday afternoon.

Thousands of people from nearby villages rely on these roads to reach the upazila's central areas. Heavy rains two weeks ago caused the road to collapse, making travel difficult, according to locals.

Despite many complaints, authorities have not taken any action, the locals said, adding that when they saw students taking initiative to fix the roads, the residents of the nearby villages came forward to help them.

Mobarak Ali, 65, a local farmer, praised students for their hard work, saying it shows true dedication to the community. He believes their efforts will help the country progress.

"We stand with the students. The welfare work of the students has revived our patriotism," he added.

Shafiqul Islam, a local student, told The Daily Star that around 18-20 students are involved in the repair work, with local support. They plan to continue until the roads are safe for use.

Noor Islam, 45, a van driver in the Helipad area, told The Daily Star that since a section of the road collapsed, it had become difficult for him to move goods in his van. To push the van on the damaged roads, he had to ask for help from passersby. He is now pleased that the repairs are being done.

Phulbari Upazila Engineer Mamunur Rahman told reporters that a list of the damaged roads has been compiled. In order to repair the damaged roads, plans are in motion to select contractors through tenders. On their own initiative, the students are fixing the section of the road that collapsed. This is a temporary step. Work on the permanent renovations will start shortly.