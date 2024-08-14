Students put forward four- point demand

Calls for formation of spl tribunal for speedy trial of killings during protests

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement launched a weeklong programme yesterday to press their four-point demand, the first of which is the trial of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

As part of the "Resistance Week" students gathered in front of the Raju Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus around 3:00pm and announced the four-point demand.

The demands are as follows:

1. A special tribunal must be formed to ensure the swift trial of Sheikh Hasina and her party leaders for "massacres" carried out using the fascist framework.

2. Those involved in the planned killings, robberies, and looting by the Awami League and its affiliates to undermine the mass uprising must be brought to justice swiftly, and the rightful demands of minorities must be acknowledged.

3. Immediate removal and prosecution of those in the administration and judiciary who legitimised attacks and cases against students and the general public, and those who repeatedly attempted to establish a fascist regime.

4. Equal opportunities must be ensured soon for those who have been victims of discrimination within the administration and judiciary until now.

As part of the "Resistance Week" programme, there will be a road march today on the points where students were killed during the quota reform movement and subsequent anti-government protests across the country.

After gathering at specific points during the road march, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will observe a one-minute silence and pray for the students and people who were killed during the movement.

34 STUDENT BODIES MEET

Thirty-four student organisations, except Chhatra League, in a meeting on Monday night arrived at the opinion that the National Mourning Day on August 15 should not be observed at the state level.

Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, the youngest advisers to the interim government, were present at the meeting held at the TSC auditorium at Dhaka University.

The organisations also reached a consensus about remaining "united" with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement to thwart any "conspiracy" against the interim government formed through the student movement.

Apart from Nahid and Asif, two key coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the platform that spearheaded the recent quota reform protest, members of its liaison committee also participated in the meeting.

Leaders of student organisations including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Chhatra Federation, Chhatra Union, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, Gonotantrik Chhatra Shakti, Islami Chhatra Shibir, Islami Chhatra Andolon, Khilafat Chhatra Majlis took part in the meeting.

After the meeting, several student leaders told The Daily Star that the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement pledged that it would be dissolved as soon as the purpose of the movement was fulfilled.

They also discussed how the student movement would be conducted in the coming days, with most leaders opining against banning student politics on university campus.