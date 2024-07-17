Students, police clash on Dhaka-Barisal highway

Clashes broke out between students and police this afternoon on the Dhaka-Barishal highway, causing significant disruptions in traffic movement for several hours.

The unrest began around 1:30pm when police attempted to disperse a large crowd of students blocking the highway near the Chawmatha area, reports our local correspondent.

The students, protesting against recent attacks on the students, responded by throwing stones and bricks at the officers.

Police retaliated with tear gas, leading to further clashes that spread to the Nathullabad Central Bus Terminal area. As of now, the situation remains tense with sporadic clashes continuing.

The protests, which started at 11:00am, have caused major traffic movement disruptions, including intercity and local bus services.

One commuter, Miraj, said he was unable to find any transport from Nalchity to Dhaka. Only a few vehicles were seen on the roads in the city corporation area.

Students from various colleges, including Government Brojomohun College, Government Barisal College, and various local schools have joined the demonstrations, defying government orders to close educational institutions.

Protesters alleged that they have been facing continuous attacks across the country.

They said they would continue their agitation despite the government's attempts to suppress the movement.

Meanwhile, Barisal University authorities have ordered students to vacate the dormitories by 3:00pm today. However, the students have refused to comply, planning further protests, including a symbolic funeral prayer and coffin procession.

In a related development, the Muktijoddha Sangsad and Muktijoddha Sontan Command held a protest at the Barishal Shaheed Minar this noon, condemning remarks that they perceived as derogatory towards the Liberation War.