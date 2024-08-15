Students paint walls for a secular Bangladesh

A group of Khulna University students started a painting project on the walls of the Kachua Upazila Parishad in Bagerhat.

Led by KU student Fariha Khan, in collaboration with other local institutions, the project seeks to reflect the rich cultural heritage and inclusive values of Bangladesh.

Parmita Farhim, another student from KU, said, "We are not doing this to promote any political agenda. Our only aim is to contribute towards a Bangladesh where everyone is treated equally, regardless of their religion or ethnicity."

The paintings, which depict various symbols of national unity -- include motifs representing the different religious and cultural traditions of Bangladesh.

Zuhayd Siddique, a student from Government Brajalal College who is also part of the team, said, "In these times of division and discord, we believe it is important to remind everyone of our shared values. The paintings are our way of contributing to the national discourse on unity and secularism."