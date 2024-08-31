Students' movement working to build an inclusive society

Says Adviser Nahid Islam as ADSM members hold discussion with Editor's Council

The Anti-Discrimination Students Movement is working to build an inclusive society in Bangladesh, said Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam.

He made the comment at a views exchange meeting between the Editors' Council and the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement (ADSM) at The Daily Star Centre on August 29.

Liaison Committee of the ADSM and representatives of the coordination committee attended the meeting, according to a press statement issued yesterday.

During the discussion, Nahid Islam told the participants in detail how the name of the movement came about and how the movement was carried out. He said the students who took part in the movement are working to build an inclusive Bangladesh.

Adviser for the Ministry of Youths and Sports Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan lauded the role of the print media during the tough days of the students' movement when the television channels were not broadcasting news.

"It was the print media that we could rely on. We had to walk long ways to collect newspapers," he said.

Chief Adviser's Special Assistant and ADSM Liaison Committee Coordinator Mahfuj Alam said the mass upsurge was a combined effort.

He said people's aspirations have been crushed since the political arrangement reached in 1990 collapsed on 1/11.

Mahfuj Alam said people from all parts of the society took part in the movement against the fascist system.

Mentioning the diversity in Bangladesh's population, he said the malpractice of bringing this diversified populace into one political sphere has led to fascism.

"Now, the focus of the discussion is how to make space for all people in the new Bangladesh," he said at the views exchange event.

Besides finding out how fascism came out of Bangladeshi nationalism, he opined that the country has to go through a "civilisational transformation."

"The fascist system is still present," he said stressing on a new political arrangement.

Editors' Council President Mahfuz Anam said it is important for the interim government to demonstrate its efficiency.

"At the same time, the vision for the new nation should be made clear. The government and people need to have a strong communication. Mass media can play the role of a bridge here," he said.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, assured the leaders of the ADSM that media also want to work in the state's reform process rebuilding process.

Stressing the importance of free and independent media in the reform process, he urged the authorities to withdraw all false cases filed to harass people.

"The Editors' Council wants to be part of the country's transformational journey," he added.

ADSM Liaison Committee's Nasir Abdullah, Akram Hossain, Bhuiyan Asaduzzaman, Mamun Abdullahi, and Ariful Islam Adeeb and coordinators Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah were present at the discussion. Samanta Sharmeen from the Nagorik Committee were also present.

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Daily Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir, Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Dhaka Tribune Editor Zafar Sobhan, The Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir, its executive editor Shahriar Karim, Desh Rupantor Editor Mustafa Mamun, Naya Diganta Editor Alamgir Mohiuddin, Samakal Editor Alamgir Hossain, Protidiner Bangladesh Editor Mustafiz Shafi, The Financial Express Editor Shamsul Huq Zahid also spoke at the event moderated by Bonik Barta Editor Dewan Hanif Mahmud, general secretary of the Editor's Council.