Students movement: Five coordinators resign at CU

A coordinator and four assistant coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement at Chittagong University (CU) have resigned from their posts alleging unilateral decisions by central coordinators.

"We decided to resign as central coordinators are ignoring our decisions," Al Masnun, one of the coordinators, said at a press conference at the Journalists Association office of the CU today.

The four other coordinators are Sumaya Shikder, Dhruba Barua, Saiduzzaman and Esha Dey.

In a written statement, Al Masnun alleged that central coordinators Rasel Ahmed and Khan Talat Mahmud have allowed students to enter halls defying a combined decision.

"Besides, both coordinators failed to give us specific answers about increasing the members of the coordinating committee in CU," Al Masnun said.

Masnun also said they would return to the movement to reform the country if needed.

However, despite several attempts, the correspondent could not reach Rasel Ahmed and Khan Talat Mahmud for comments in this regard.