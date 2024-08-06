Students managing traffic in parts of Dhaka, Bogura

Students took charge of traffic management in different parts of the capital and Bogura district as volunteers since there are no traffic policemen found on duty on the roads.

The students were seen controlling the traffic movement at Mirpur-2, Mirpur-10 intersection, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarani intersection and Bangla Motor areas in Dhaka. They were not allowing even any vehicles including rickshaws and motorcycles to take the wrong way or stand on the intersections.

Some 200 students have also taken charge to ensure security at some police stations, churches and temples in Mirpur areas.

"Around 200 of us have been on guard at Mirpur Police Station, all churches and temples in Mirpur from 9:00am," said a student who along with a dozen others remain guard at the police station.

A mob set the police station on fire last night burning everything to ashes. There was no presence of police.

The students said they recovered an abandoned firearm, some smashed firearms, some bullets, a grenade and a walky-talky. They also requested the correspondent to inform the army to take those in their custody.

In Bogura, a similar situation prevailed, reports our local correspondent. Students and people associated with the movement are working as volunteers to resolve the traffic jam of the city.

Miscreants burnt the Sadar Police Station, Sadar outpost, traffic police office located at the Bogura town.

Since then, there is no police or traffic control system in the Satmatha area.

Iftekhar Noor Pritam, an eleventh-grade student of Bogura Government Azizul Haque College, told The Daily Star, "Yesterday, some miscreants among a crowd of the protesters set fire to the police station. At one stage, the policemen were rescued and so we are now doing the job from this morning."

Police sources from Bogura said all police personnel from the town have been shifted to Bogura Police Lines for security reasons.