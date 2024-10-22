Students lock college gate in Rajshahi, demand director’s resignation over failure to start classes

Students of Sheikh Russel Model School and College, affiliated with the Institute of Education and Research (IER) at Rajshahi University (RU), locked the college gates today, demanding the resignation of Director Akter Banu.

The protest began at 9:00am, as students gathered in front of the school, expressing frustration over administrative failures.

According to the students, they each paid Tk 7,000 for admission, but three months have passed without a single class being held. Additionally, the school administration failed to complete the necessary registration process during the designated period.

"They are incapable of running the administration. They must resign," the students said.

In response, Akter Banu said, "I joined as Director on September 10 and discovered that the previous committee did not follow proper procedures for establishing the college."

"Moreover, the Rajshahi Education Board has yet to conduct a required campus inspection. I sought assistance from the board chairman, but he did not cooperate. However, I have informed the education ministry, and the issue will be resolved soon," she added.

Later, the assistant proctor of the university, along with students from RU's IER, arrived at the scene and helped to rescue Director Akter Banu from the tense situation.

The college was founded on October 31, 2021, and the 2024-25 academic session was its first intake of students.