Students of Jashore school distribute winter clothes among poor

Students of Jashore's Brother Tito's Home (BTH) primary school distributed winter clothing, bought with their tiffin money, to underprivileged persons this morning. Students were seen giving out winter clothing to the underprivileged and rickshaw-pullers at the main gate of the school located in the Laldighirpar area of the town.

The winter clothing included ear mufflers, gloves, socks, and winter jackets, reports our Benapole correspondent.

Sabik Sadat, a student of the school, said, "We are giving winter clothes to rickshaw pullers and people on the streets suffering from the cold. We are delighted to have this opportunity."

Halima Noor, another student, said, "We are donating winter clothing to the elderly. We saved our tiffin money to buy the winter clothing."

According to BTH director Ali Azam Tito, the students used their tiffin money to buy the winter clothing. Every year, they create handicrafts in the school as well. At the end of last year, there was an exhibition and fair, where students sold handicrafts and saved the money.

After getting a jacket from the students, rickshaw-puller Aftab Hossain, said he was surprised to see the children distributing the clothes.

Another rickshaw-puller Sadek Ahmed said, "I will pray for them from my heart. The children gave me a nice jacket."

While distributing the winter clothing, the students were yelling excitedly, "Uncle drive the rickshaw while wearing this jacket."

Assistant Teacher Zohora Akhter said, "We are proud of our children for using their hard-earned money to support the underprivileged."