Students enter secretariat demanding cancellation of remaining HSC exams

Several hundred students today entered the secretariat demanding cancellation of the remaining HSC and equivalent exams.

Instead of the exams being held, they want their marks to be determined based on their performances of the exams they have already sat for.

They gathered in front of the secretariat this morning and entered the premises around noon to press home their demands. The students were there for around three hours.

Later, a 10-member delegation on behalf of the students entered the Ministry of Education to submit a memorandum and discuss the matter with Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud.

Meanwhile, Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement, assured the protesting students of a peaceful solution.

"We have been left hanging for more than a month and a half over the exams. The education board told us a few days back that the examination will start on September 11, meaning that it will take another month to complete the exam. If it takes so long, when will the result be published and when will we get admitted [to university]," asked a student.

"How can a board exam go on for 6-7 months? That's why we don't accept it. We want the results of the examination to be given as per the examinations held so far. If the demand is not met, we will continue the movement."

Earlier, it was decided that the examinations of the rest of the subjects of HSC and equivalent examinations will be held on half the number of usual questions. And the examination will be delayed by another two weeks from September 11.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud at the Education Ministry today.